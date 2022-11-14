Vacant Covid hospitals to be converted into dengue facilities

LUCKNOW Vacant district level hospitals, earlier used for treating Covid patients, will be converted into dedicated dengue facilities in Uttar Pradesh, even as Lucknow reported 45 fresh cases on Monday. Aliganj logged three cases, Indira Nagar - four, Chandar Nagar - four, Aishbagh - three, Malihabad and BKT - two.

Notices were served on 14 houses, where mosquito larvae were spotted during door-to-door checking campaign, said officials.

“It is significant to strengthen dengue treatment facilities in the state as there are chances of a rise in the number of dengue cases,” stated principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, in a directive to all additional directors and chief medical officers in the health department, on Monday.

“Several district level hospitals earlier converted into Covid hospitals are currently vacant. These should be used as dedicated dengue hospitals,” said the directive. On November 12, the chief minister had asked health officials to ensure there is a dedicated dengue hospital in each district of UP.

Dengue hospitals will have doctors and paediatricians on duty. These facilities would also be linked to nearby tertiary care centre, its tele-medicine facility, a blood bank and a lab.

“Dedicated dengue hospitals will also facilitate admission of patients,” said the directive. The Lok Bandhu hospital has been made dedicated dengue hospital for patients in Lucknow. Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi has been made nodal officer of the facility.

The state capital reported zero fresh Covid cases on Monday. This was the first time this year that no fresh cases surfaced. At present, there are 20 active Covid cases in the district, and majority are in home isolation.