Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vacant Covid hospitals to be converted into dengue facilities

Vacant Covid hospitals to be converted into dengue facilities

lucknow news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:05 PM IST

Lucknow reports 45 fresh dengue cases; notices served on 14 houses, where mosquito larvae were spotted during door-to-door campaign, say officials

The state capital reported zero fresh Covid cases on Monday. (Pic for representation)
The state capital reported zero fresh Covid cases on Monday. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Vacant district level hospitals, earlier used for treating Covid patients, will be converted into dedicated dengue facilities in Uttar Pradesh, even as Lucknow reported 45 fresh cases on Monday. Aliganj logged three cases, Indira Nagar - four, Chandar Nagar - four, Aishbagh - three, Malihabad and BKT - two.

Notices were served on 14 houses, where mosquito larvae were spotted during door-to-door checking campaign, said officials.

“It is significant to strengthen dengue treatment facilities in the state as there are chances of a rise in the number of dengue cases,” stated principal secretary Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, in a directive to all additional directors and chief medical officers in the health department, on Monday.

“Several district level hospitals earlier converted into Covid hospitals are currently vacant. These should be used as dedicated dengue hospitals,” said the directive. On November 12, the chief minister had asked health officials to ensure there is a dedicated dengue hospital in each district of UP.

Dengue hospitals will have doctors and paediatricians on duty. These facilities would also be linked to nearby tertiary care centre, its tele-medicine facility, a blood bank and a lab.

“Dedicated dengue hospitals will also facilitate admission of patients,” said the directive. The Lok Bandhu hospital has been made dedicated dengue hospital for patients in Lucknow. Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi has been made nodal officer of the facility.

The state capital reported zero fresh Covid cases on Monday. This was the first time this year that no fresh cases surfaced. At present, there are 20 active Covid cases in the district, and majority are in home isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out