Varanasi: Another accused arrested a day after minor gang rape survivor delivers baby

Police on Tuesday arrested another accused in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Varanasi, a day after she gave birth to a child. It was the third arrest in the case, while teams have been deployed to trace the remaining four accused, officials said. The latest arrest was made from Chaubepur area. It was the third arrest in the case, while teams have been deployed to trace the remaining four accused, officials said. (For representation)

Deputy commissioner of police (Varuna Zone) Pramod Kumar said the accused arrested on Tuesday is an adult. Earlier, a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old had been arrested on June 28. The minor was produced before the juvenile board, while the adult was remanded to jail. The remaining accused include two minors and two others in their early 20s, he added.

The girl delivered a baby girl in an auto-rickshaw while being taken to a government hospital in Varanasi on Monday evening. Her aunt, who was accompanying her, said she gave birth before reaching the hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor’s father on June 28, two individuals raped his daughter in December 2024 when she had gone to relieve herself in the fields near her house. A case was registered at Chaubepur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said that during her statement, the girl later named five more accused, including minors.

The survivor, who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, said she wanted all seven accused arrested as they took turns raping her on multiple occasions since December 2024.

“I will nurture my baby. She doesn’t need the name of a father. I want justice,” she said.

Dr RK Yadav, nodal officer of the mother and child care unit at Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, confirmed that both mother and child were healthy and discharged with medicines and supplements.