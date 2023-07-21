Varanasi court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex, excluding sealed area

The Varanasi district court on Friday allowed an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the barricaded area of Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding its sealed area. The court had reserved its order on July 14 after hearing arguments from both Hindu and Muslim sides. The Gyanvapi compound in Varanasi. (FILE PHOTO)

In May this year, Shankar Jain, the counsel for four Hindu Women plaintiffs, had filed the application, seeking survey of barricaded area of Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding its sealed area.



The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee had objected to the survey, arguing that a survey was already conducted at the order of the court of Civil Judge senior division, Varanasi in May 2022.



The Uttar Pradesh government's Special counsel for Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, Rajesh Mishra said , "Application seeking survey of the Gyanvapi Complex's barricaded area has been allowed by the district court. The court ordered that the application number both seeking survey by ASI in barricated area of Gyanvapi Mosque excluding its sealed area."



The counsel for Gyanvapi Mosque Management, Raees Ahmad Ansari said that they would challenge the oder in the higher court.



The court ordered for GPR, excavations etc in the premises without causing any harm to the property, added Mishra. The court fixed August 4 as next date of hearing.

