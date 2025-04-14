Varanasi gangrape victim tests Hepatitis B +ve; 13 of 23 accused arrested so far

VARANASI The 19-year-old victim, allegedly gang-raped by 23 individuals within a span of seven days recently, has tested Hepatitis B positive, revealed a medical test conducted at the district hospital in Varanasi, where she was admitted on Friday after complaint of stomach-ache, weakness and loss of appetite. One more accused was arrested on Sunday in connection with the gang rape that came to light on April 6 after the woman’s mother filed a complaint, alleging that her daughter was gang-raped by 23 men between March 29 and April 4. (Pic for representation)

According to doctors, there is a possibility that the infection occurred due to the injection of intoxicants by the accused during the crime. The victim also underwent HIV test, and the first report was negative. She was shifted to Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, BHU, on Sunday where her condition is improving, said a senior doctor.

Chief medical officer Dr AK Maurya confirmed that the Hepatitis B report of the victim was positive.

Meanwhile, one more accused was arrested on Sunday in connection with the gang rape that came to light on April 6 after the woman’s mother filed a complaint, alleging that her daughter was gang-raped by 23 men between March 29 and April 4.

So far 13 accused had been arrested in the case - six men on April 7, three on April 7-8 night, three more on April 11 and one on Sunday. said police.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 70(1) (gang rape), 123 (administering poisonous substance) 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 126 (2) (obstructing movement), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 74 (outraging modesty) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) against 23 men. Of the accused, 12 have been identified by the woman, said police.

The police constituted three teams to arrest the accused. Cops raided 50 locations and scanned around 100 CCTV footages in search of the accused and succeeded in ensuring arrest of 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited his Lok Sabha constituency on April 11 to launch a slew of projects, expressed deep concern over the gang rape of the 19-year-old woman. He asked officials to identify all those involved in the heinous crime and ensure the strictest possible action.