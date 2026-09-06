Tennis-Keys, Anisimova crash out in blow to home hopes at US Open

By Amy Tennery HT Image

NEW YORK, Sept 5 - American hopes took a major hit in the U.S. Open third round on Saturday as Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen mounted a tremendous comeback to beat Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova crashed out against Anastasia Potapova.

The 2023 champion Coco Gauff will aim to turn around the momentum for American fans when she plays Spain's Cristina Bucsa later on Saturday following a clash between U.S. ninth seed Taylor Fritz and Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

Zheng was down 5-0 in the deciding set but found her mettle to defeat the 2017 runner-up Keys 1-6 7-6 7-5 on the Grandstand, collapsing on the court in utter joy as she fights back from a career slump.

The Olympic champion reached the quarter-finals for the second straight time only two years ago but was forced to go through qualifying this time around, as a chronic right elbow injury derailed her career progress.

"Finally one time a bit of luck is on my side," said Zheng.

The 10th-seeded Anisimova, last year's runner-up, was unable to reverse her fortunes in a frustrating year at the majors, with a 6-2 7-5 defeat to Potapova.

The Austrian earned her deepest run at the U.S. Open as she saved 13 of the 16 break points she faced in a terrific defensive display by the 24th seed.

EALA, OSAKA HIGHLIGHT EVENING PROGRAMME

A meeting between Filipina fan favourite Alexandra Eala and American Iva Jovic could test the home crowd's allegiance in the first match of the evening programme on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It is Eala's first competitive contest on the showpiece court as she enjoys skyrocketing fame - and the adoration of the Philippines' North American diaspora - this summer.

She will be followed by men's top seed Alexander Zverev, who was dragged into five sets deep into the night in his first two matches at Flushing Meadows. He plays Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

Facing a beleaguered press corps around 2:00 a.m. ET on Friday following his marathon second-round defeat of Frenchman Quentin Halys, the German had a withering assessment of his own form in New York: "I'm winning ugly right now," he said.

Across the plaza at Louis Armstrong, Naomi Osaka meets a familiar foe in Belgian Elise Mertens. The Japanese 13th seed is playing Mertens for a 10th time, leading 6-3 in the head-to-head. She has faced her more than any other player on the tour.

That match is followed by American 14th seed Learner Tien takes the court against Czech 17th seed Jakub Mensik.

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