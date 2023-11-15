close_game
Varanasi-bound aircraft develops snag mid-air, returns to Lucknow

Varanasi-bound aircraft develops snag mid-air, returns to Lucknow

ByAnupam Srivastava
Nov 16, 2023 05:14 AM IST

Passengers alleged that airline officials did not make efforts to re-route them and only volunteered to offer an overnight bus ride to Varanasi

LUCKNOW A Varanasi-bound Indigo flight (6E 7741) returned to the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow within half an hour of take-off on Wednesday following a mid-air technical snag, said officials.

The aircraft left Lucknow at 6.20pm and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7.20pm. After it covered some distance, passengers noticed some unusual sound in the aircraft while the pilot started making efforts to land back in Lucknow.
The aircraft left Lucknow at 6.20pm and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7.20pm. After it covered some distance, passengers noticed some unusual sound in the aircraft while the pilot started making efforts to land back in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

The aircraft left Lucknow at 6.20pm and was scheduled to land in Varanasi at 7.20pm. After it covered some distance, passengers noticed some unusual sound in the aircraft while the pilot was making efforts to land back in Lucknow. Minister of heavy industries Mahendra Nath Pandey was also on board the aircraft.

Rupesh Kumar, spokesperson of Lucknow Airport, confirmed that the flight returned to Lucknow due to a technical snag. The airline did not specify the nature of technical problem.

Passengers alleged that Indigo officials did not make efforts to re-route them and only volunteered to offer an overnight bus ride to Varanasi.

