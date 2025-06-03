Vedic rituals mark start of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Darbar in Ayodhya

The temple town of Ayodhya was decked up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Darbar on Tuesday with all temples across the city and Ram Mandir decorated with flowers. The main Prana Pratishtha of Ram Darbar and other deities will take place on June 5 (HT File Photo)

This ceremony is part of the Ram Mandir’s second Pran Pratishtha, and will conclude on June 5, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra.

The main Prana Pratishtha of Ram Darbar and other deities will take place on June 5. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the ceremony.

Along with Ram Darbar, Pran Pratishtha of idols in other temples will also take place on Thursday.

The three-day grand celebrations for the ceremony began on Tuesday at 6.30 am with a two-hour Panchang Puja outside the Yajna Mandap. Following this, the Yajna Shala entry ceremony took place at 9 am. Nine Yajna Kundas and 16 priests have been appointed for performing vedic rituals in the Yajna Shala.

Around 101 acharyas recited 1975 Vedic mantras during the ceremony.

Subsequently, rituals such as Digarh Rakshan, Vastu Puja, Mandap Puja, Pradhan Puja, Agni Sthapan, and Grah Sthapan were performed for the next three hours.

After these rituals, from 2 pm, various other ceremonies were conducted, including Yogini Puja, Kshetrapal Puja, Grahyagya, Havan for invoking deities, Karmakuti, and Jaladhivas.

The Yajna Shala features nine Yajna Kundas, and eight priests were appointed for the Jaap, while another eight were assigned for different texts.

Anil Mishra, member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, is the host for three-day rituals.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya for three-day rituals, though there was no ban on routine darshan of Ram Lalla for devotees.

The Ayodhya police have initiated a verification process for tenants and residents of unauthorised settlements due to the city’s sensitive nature and security concerns.

Six teams have been deployed in the Kotwali Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi police station areas, which have verified approximately 150 homes so far.

Praveen Kumar, IG, Ayodhya range, on Tuesday, reviewed security arrangements and deployment of personnel.

This initiative aims to enhance security measures in Ayodhya, particularly around the Ram temple, which has a significant security presence, including CRPF, SSF, and PAC personnel.

In the Ram Mandir’s perimeter (parkota) temples of Surya, Ganesh, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati, and Mata Annapurna have also come up.

The Sapt Mandapam area has temples of Valmiki, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Vashistha, Nishadraj and Ahalya.

Errol Musk in Ayodhya today

Lucknow: Errol Musk, Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, and father of business tycoon Elon Musk, will be in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Musk is undertaking his maiden trip to India, scheduled from June 1 to 6.

Alexandra Musk, Errol Musk’s daughter and Elon Musk’s sister, is also part of the delegation visiting Ayodhya.They are scheduled to visit the Ram Mandir.