Vendors take over Lucknow footpaths, LMC unmoved

Encroachments on state capital roads continue to cause severe traffic congestion, creating daily challenges for commuters and delaying emergency services, despite repeated orders from senior administration officials to clear the streets. Footpaths opposite to KGMU trauma center road in Lucknow (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Key areas, including major hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, remain heavily affected with little to no action on the ground.

During a Hindustan Times visit on Wednesday to some of the city’s worst-affected spots, it became clear that encroachments are a persistent and widespread issue.

One of the most impacted routes is the stretch leading to King George’s Medical University (KGMU). Vendors have taken over footpaths and parts of the road opposite the Trauma Center, turning the area into a hub of street-side shops and waste dumping. Ambulances heading to the hospital frequently get stuck in traffic, delaying critical medical care. A KGMU staff member revealed that ambulances often face delays due to encroachments and two-wheeler parking along the roadside.

The problem is reportedly worsened by the alleged involvement of some Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials. A street vendor, speaking anonymously, claimed that certain officials collect money in exchange for allowing them to operate on footpaths. “They come once a month to take their share,” the vendor said.

Even during inspections, vendors manage to evade action. An LMC official admitted that vendors often remove their carts ahead of inspections after being tipped off by junior staff. “This makes enforcement difficult, and the problem persists,” the official said.

The encroachment issue extends beyond KGMU. The Qaiserbagh bus stand is another hotspot, where footpaths and parts of the roads are occupied by vendors, causing massive traffic jams. Some individuals on the footpaths were seen charging money for managing goods dropped off by buses. The situation worsens during peak hours, leaving commuters struggling to navigate the chaos.

Charbagh railway station, a critical transit point, faces a similar plight. Heavy traffic jams occur daily, especially in the afternoons and evenings, as vendors occupy large sections of the road to set up their shops. This congestion creates significant delays for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Other areas, including the Patrakarpuram and Naka intersections, are also seeing rising encroachments. Street vendors have extended their businesses onto the roads, further worsening traffic conditions and inconveniencing commuters.

The persistent encroachments, lack of designated vending zones, and lax enforcement of anti-encroachment laws have turned city roads into bottlenecks. Despite the proximity of these problem areas to government offices, the administration has failed to act decisively.

Sonu Singh, a commuter near KGMU, emphasized the urgency of the situation. “Urgent action is needed to address the issue, or the city will continue to grapple with traffic chaos and disruptions to essential services,” he said.