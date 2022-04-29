VHP, Bajrang Dal activists recite Hanuman Chalisa in support of temple at Agra’s Raja Ki Mandi railway station

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists recited the Hanuman Chalisa at the office of the divisional railway manager (DRM) for the Agra division of North Central Railway (NCR) here on Friday.

They were opposing any move to shift the Chamunda Devi temple from the platform of the Raja Ki Mandi railway station in Agra city. The 10-day notice period for shifting the temple from the railway station platform in Agra is set to expire on Saturday.

The development came even as the mahant (head priest) at the Chamunda Devi temple received support from some Muslim activists who, led by BJP leader Shabana Khandelwal, also opposed any move by the railways to shift the shrine.

For its part, the district administration initiated steps for an amicable solution. Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh favoured resolution of the issue in consultation with stakeholders. Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists led by their prant upadhyaksh (regional vice-president) Sunil Parashar and prant sah-sanyojak (regional assistant coordinator) Digvijay Nath Tiwari gathered at the office of the DRM and recited the Hanuman Chalisa amid slogans. They handed over a memorandum to DRM (Agra) Anand Swaroop.

“The 300-year-old Chamunda Devi temple was already in existence in 1904. The Raja Ki Mandi station was shifted here in 1910. The matter related with the temple had been taken (up) by the Allahabad high court. The commissioner, Agra division, was asked to look after the management of the temple vide order dated 02.04.2009 and in pursuance a letter dated 31.05.2011 was written to the Railway authorities by SDM Agra,” said VHP’s Digvijay Nath Tiwari.

“The VHP and the Bajrang Dal will oppose any move to shift the temple,” said Tiwari.

Later in the day, BJP leader Shabana Khandelwal, claiming to be the national president of the women wing of the All India Ulema Board, reached the temple at the Raja Ki Mandi railway station along with a dozen Muslim activists and offered full support to the mahant.

“If any attempt is made to demolish the temple, the Muslim brothers will stand with those in favour of the temple and will be the first in front of the bulldozer,” Khandelwal said.

Earlier, the railways stressed that the shifting of the temple is necessary for the safety of the passengers.

Prashasti Srivastava, the divisional commercial manager and public relations officer for the Agra division of the North Central Railways, had stated, “Encroachments are being removed in compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court and thus notice was served on April 20, 2022, to the head priest of the temple located on the platform of Raja Ki Mandi railway station. Ten days were granted through the notice to shift the temple.”

“There are safety issues, too. Because of the temple, there is a curve and the gap between the footrest of the train and the platform increases, which is not safe for the passengers. Besides, this sharp curve at Raja Ki Mandi station also hampers the speed of the trains. The speed of the train needs to be enhanced to 120 km/per hour but instead has to be reduced to 70km/per hour to negotiate the curve safely,” Srivastava said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON