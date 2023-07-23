8 arrested for vandalism on DDU varsity campus

GORAKHPUR A day after a large group, including students affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), vandalised the office of DDU Gorakhpur University vice-chancellor and beat him as well as the registrar, the university authorities registered FIR against 22 trouble makers and suspended 7 students. Chief proctor of the university, Dr Satyapal Singh said that PAC jawans had been deployed at the university gate . (Pic for representation)

The case was registered at Cantonment police station and circle officer Cantt Yogendra Singh confirmed that 8 trouble-makers had been arrested and police were investigating the case. He hinted that more arrests were on the cards and said that FIR had been registered under Sections 147, 342, 427 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code against 7 student leaders, one contractor and 11 outsiders.

Chief proctor of the university, Dr Satyapal Singh said that PAC jawans had been deployed at the university gate and the condition of the registrar, who was admitted to BRD Medical College after being attacked by students, was stable.

Vice chancellor prof Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday evening blamed certain anti-social elements for disturbing the atmosphere of the university. He said discipline would be maintained and the proctorial board was taking suitable action.

In reply to a question regarding lack of communication leading to the Incident, he said dialogue was going on at faculty level and deans had been instructed to listen to the problems of students.

Significantly, all the deans of faculties convened a meeting on Saturday and condemned the incident. In their letter to the chancellor and governor, they requested a high-level inquiry for strict against anti-social elements who spoiled the image of DDU varsity.

To note, the university had got an A+ grade this year and was included in the list of some of the best universities.

Office-bearers of the University Teachers’ Association and Bar Association observed that vigorous efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath to establish Gorakhpur as a hub of higher education had suffered a setback with the incident, as within eight hour it was trending on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, intellectuals, teachers and others on Saturday condemned the assault on the VC and registrar but were of the opinion that the adamant attitude of the vice chancellor had led to the shameful incident.

Secretary of Gorakhpur University Affiliated Colleges Teachers’ Association ( GUACTA)Dr Dhirendra Singh said lack of dialogue had triggered the problem. Student leaders on dharna were waiting for VC to come out of his office and to listen to their problems but the VC, under police escort, tried to ignore them.

ABVP blames outsiders

Members of ABVP have issued a press release in the case and have blamed the outsiders for the incident. Organising secretary of Gorakh prant of ABVP Hari Dev, said that ABVP students were staging peaceful dharna to draw attention to their demands. He added that when ABVP office-bearers tried to negotiate with the vice chancellor who was passing through there, cops who were escorting him misbehaved with girls and resorted to lathi-charge on reaction from other students. He demanded immediate release of the arrested leaders.

National general secretary of ABVP Yagya Shukla said a place of knowledge was under threat and demanded that the university authorities release all CCTV camera footage of the Incident and withdraw cases against the students.