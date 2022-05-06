Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Videography row: Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, removed by police
lucknow news

Videography row: Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, removed by police

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan, a group of about 50 people raised slogans against the survey, resulting in sloganeering from those in favour of the exercise.
Sloganeering outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex (ANI)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tense scenes were witnessed outside Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on Friday as members of Muslim and Hindu communities indulged in counter-sloganeering even as a team arrived at the site to carry out a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as ordered by a court last month.

Also Read | Advocate commissioner to survey Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on May 6

“When any procession is held, people get curious to participate. This is why the crowd is there, no other matter is involved. People who disobey court orders should prove whether they are Indians, or from other nations,” said Brij Bhushan Ojha, trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, according to news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Abhay Yadav, lawyer of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the Gyanvapi Mosque, said, “There are many things not ordered by the court, being established that way. The court ordered that as per the case filed, only an ordinary commission should be conducted, i.e, note whatever is seen, and submit the report to the court.”

 

 

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan, a group of about 50 people, who were against the survey, raised slogans against the advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar-led team as it arrived to carry out the inspection. This resulted in counter-sloganeering from those in favour of the survey.

As the situation started turning tense, prominent persons from both sides, along with police, intervened, and people indulging in sloganeering were removed from the spot. The current situation, according to the police, is peaceful.

The Anjuman Intzamia Masajid Committee had already announced its opposition to the proceedings. Its lawyers, however, said though they will obey the law, they would complain if anything, which is against the rule, is done.

On April 26, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, civil judge (senior division), Varanasi, ordered videography of the Shringar Gauri Sthal, which is situated inside the complex, after Eid, which fell on April 3. It also asked the advocate commissioner to present its report on May 10, the next date of hearing.

Videography began at 3pm and is likely to conclude by 6pm. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kashi vishwanath varanasi uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP