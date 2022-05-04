Advocate commissioner to survey Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on May 6
Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar will conduct a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi on May 6 afternoon, said Madan Mohan Yadav, an advocate.
Yadav is the advocate of the petitioners, including Rakhi Singh and four others, who filed a petition in August 2021 seeking daily darshan and poojan (worship) at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
He said the survey would start at 3pm.
A local court had on April 8, 2022, appointed Ajai Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case.
The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.
Madan Mohan Yadav said the court of the civil judge (senior division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26 ordered videography of the Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex by the advocate commissioner after Eid. The court had also asked the advocate commissioner to present a report before it at the next hearing on May 10.
The petitioners’ advocate and his assistant, and advocates of the two parties in the case would remain present during the inspection, Yadav had said earlier.
He had said the court had directed the advocate commissioner to inspect the area in the presence of all the parties.
Police force should be made available during the survey, if required, the court had said.
SANT SAMITI LEADER DEMANDS TIGHT SECURITY
Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati on Wednesday demanded tight security arrangements to ensure that there is no interruption in the survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on May 6.
He also sought action against SM Yasin, the joint secretary of Intezamia Masajid Committee which manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, for his allegedly “provocative” statement in the matter.
On April 30, Yasin had said the committee would peacefully oppose the order of the local court to conduct an inspection, videography and survey. “We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque for videography and survey. The managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque will oppose this decision of the court,” Yasin had said.
“This decision will be opposed constitutionally,” he had added.
Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati claimed that it would not be first time the complex would be surveyed. In 1937, the then civil judge of Banaras SB Singh had inspected the mosque complex and its surroundings not once but twice, he said. The first inspection was done before the hearing of the concerned case and the second before the judgment was pronounced. In the same case, the British government produced two experts, historian Paramatma Saran and historian A.S. Altekar, as witnesses in the court. Both of them also surveyed and studied in detail the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Saraswati said that this matter cannot be settled without the survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal.
All India Power Engineers Federation questions fresh instructions on coal import
All India Power Engineers Federation has raised questions on the Union power ministry's fresh instructions to the state government and the private sector thermal power plants to import foreign coal to increase the depleting coal supply. “On one hand, the Union power ministry is pressuring the state government thermal power plants to import coal,” All India Power Engineers Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey said.
MLNMC in Prayagraj plans to add 41 seats in PG courses
Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Sangam city is all set to witness a hike of 41 seats in the postgraduate courses offered by nine of its departments soon. The medical college presently has 138 post-graduate seats and the count would rise to 179 seats, post the addition of the new seats. Admissions on the seats would then take place in December 2022/January 2023 counselling if everything goes as per plan, they add.
Inspect projects every week: UP top official
The newly appointed urban development department principal secretary Amrit Abhijat has instructed all the officers to go to the field instead of sitting inside AC chambers. The principal secretary reviewed the works of the urban development department in presence of top officials. The principal secretary said that the dream project of Prime Minister, 'Amrit Sarovar' should be built in all the cities by June 2023. The principal secretary also reviewed Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.
Punjab budget: Mann asks AAP MLAs to give suggestions, seek public opinion
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party's state legislators to share their suggestions as well as encourage their constituents to participate in the budget preparation exercise. The MLAs representing urban areas were also asked to gear up for the municipal elections in the state. Let experts do the job: Warring Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned Mann over his claim that people of Punjab will make the budget.
Identify and remove defects in power distribution, UP energy minister tells officials
Energy minister AK Sharma made a spot inspection of the 33KV substation in Vibhuti Khand here on Tuesday night and issued instructions to officials to ensure that the power supply was not disrupted in the state capital due to avoidable local faults. The preventive maintenance, he said, was the key to the problem. He said the UPPCL personnel were working hard day and night to maintain the power supply, and people are also cooperating.
