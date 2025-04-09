Vijay Kiran Anand is new CEO Invest UP

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed senior IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand as the new CEO of Invest UP, on Wednesday. Vijay Kiran Anand (HT File Photo)

He will also work as secretary infrastructure and industrial development department.

Anand, who worked as the Mela Officer at the Mahakumbh, will continue to hold additional charge as the Mela Officer, Prayagraj.

An IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Anand will join Invest UP in place of Abhishek Prakash, who as Invest UP CEO, was placed under suspension following accusations by a senior Invest UP officer, of demanding commission for clearing the investment proposal of a solar power company. Abhishek Prakash was also working as secretary infrastructure and industrial development department.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the Invest UP and gave nod to a proposal to restructure the organisation as the global model investment promotion agency.