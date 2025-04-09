Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vijay Kiran Anand is new CEO Invest UP

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 09, 2025 09:13 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed senior IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand as the new CEO of Invest UP, on Wednesday

The Uttar Pradesh government appointed senior IAS officer Vijay Kiran Anand as the new CEO of Invest UP, on Wednesday.

Vijay Kiran Anand (HT File Photo)
Vijay Kiran Anand (HT File Photo)

He will also work as secretary infrastructure and industrial development department.

Anand, who worked as the Mela Officer at the Mahakumbh, will continue to hold additional charge as the Mela Officer, Prayagraj.

An IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Anand will join Invest UP in place of Abhishek Prakash, who as Invest UP CEO, was placed under suspension following accusations by a senior Invest UP officer, of demanding commission for clearing the investment proposal of a solar power company. Abhishek Prakash was also working as secretary infrastructure and industrial development department.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the Invest UP and gave nod to a proposal to restructure the organisation as the global model investment promotion agency.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Vijay Kiran Anand is new CEO Invest UP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On