News / Cities / Lucknow News / Viksit Bharat Yatra: Live broadcast of PM’s talk with beneficiaries held in Lucknow

Viksit Bharat Yatra: Live broadcast of PM’s talk with beneficiaries held in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 19, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Two deputy CMs of Uttar Pradesh, state BJP chief besides several senior officials were also present on the occasion

A live broadcast of the event wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing was organised at Motilal Nehru Park here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. (HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing. (HT file)

Along with the beneficiaries, the two deputy CMs, the state BJP chief besides several senior officials were also present on the occasion. Certificates and letters were also given to the beneficiaries at the programme.

“Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is part of the PM’s dream to make India self-reliant through the several empowerment schemes initiated by the government, said state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary in his address.

“By making all the people aware of the schemes, it can be further guaranteed that they are made available to the beneficiaries,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

“The ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ vehicle, which has been touring the state, continues to yield great results. The government is working day and night for the Dalits, exploited and the deprived classes and the PM is working to ensure that basic facilities and schemes reach all sections,” said deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

