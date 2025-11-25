Viksit UP 2047, trillion dollar economy on agenda, says first CEO of State Transformation Commission

Envisaged as the state’s top policy formulation body, the Uttar Pradesh State Transformation Commission (STC) proposes to ensure excellence in the execution of policies besides being instrumental in working out a roadmap to achieve the long-term objective of Viksit Uttar Pradesh in 2047, the commission’s newly appointed and first chief executive officer Manoj Kumar Singh said. Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh was recently appointed as the first CEO of the State Transformation Commission. (FILE PHOTO)

The commission will also work on interim objectives like making the state a trillion dollar economy by 2029 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, added Singh who retired as the state’s chief secretary on July 31, 2025.

Constituted in 2022 to replace the state planning commission, STC could not function as a regular organisation up to now, he said.

“I am the first CEO of the commission. We need to work out policies using authentic data and ensure excellence in their execution following the global best practices. Uttar Pradesh is on a fast-growth trajectory. There has been a change in perception about Uttar Pradesh. The pace at which Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment would be accelerated further to take development to all the districts and remove regional imbalance,” he said.

Singh felt there was a need to set up a data authority in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the state government has authentic data and the same is used in the formulation of policies.

A paper to set up data centres along the expressways is also being worked out.

“I see immense opportunities for Uttar Pradesh. We will make efforts to establish Uttar Pradesh as a model, modern and confident state under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. We propose to collaborate with academia and all the stakeholders. We will collaborate with the leading international and national institutes, including IIMs and IITs. and startups and work to evaluate the outcome and review the progress of development works. We will also make efforts to make the state a leader in various sectors, make use of technology and take advantage of AI as well,” he said.

The state government has tasked the STC with assessing the state’s resources, formulating the policies to make the best use of them, work out measures to remove regional imbalances and improve the standard of living of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

A government order issued by principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar on October 10, 2022, described the State Transformation Commission’s responsibility in six points. These points include making optimum use of the state’s financial resources through public private partnership (PPP) keeping in view the economic reforms and regular evaluation of the outcome of development works. The STC will ensure optimum use of information technology, digital technology and means of communication. It will work as a knowledge hub and resource centre to get benefits of transfer of knowledge by coordination with high technology institutes.