Violations outpace control measures as Lucknow continues to fight pollution

Despite issuing repeated advisories and intensifying enforcement, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) continues to struggle with rising pollution caused by construction-related dust and waste burning. Even after imposing fines totalling ₹55.08 lakh this financial year, several under-construction buildings and individuals across the city are openly flouting norms, undermining the civic body’s efforts to control pollution. On Friday, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 154, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. (File)

Officials said violations persist despite LMC’s strict monitoring since early November, initiated after pollution levels in the city spiked.

On Friday, Lucknow recorded an AQI of 154, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Possible health impacts at this level include breathing discomfort for people with lung diseases, asthma and heart conditions.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the LMC has imposed fines under three major categories: ₹19.52 lakh in 3,000 cases related to garbage, biomass burning and littering; ₹32.56 lakh in 1,941 cases for plastic-related violations; and ₹3 lakh in 208 cases against under-construction buildings for failing to implement dust-control measures.

Kumar said builders who did not install nets or properly cover construction materials were penalised. He added that the total fines imposed this year were higher than last year, reflecting the LMC’s tightened enforcement against pollution sources.

An LMC official said field teams had lifted around 4,547 metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from sites where challans were issued. The challans were paid on the spot, and the collected waste was transported to the C&D plant for proper disposal.

Officials said the civic body intensified its drive soon after air quality deteriorated in early November, issuing advisories to all executive engineers to maintain strict vigil in their zones and penalise violators immediately. Despite these efforts, the official admitted that rampant construction activities without dust suppression and ongoing garbage burning continue to contribute significantly to the city’s deteriorating AQI.

Meanwhile, officials said the LMC was carrying out continuous water sprinkling in high-dust and high-traffic areas to control particulate matter.

The drive covers stretches across Gomti Nagar (Vibhuti Khand, IGP), Aliganj (Purania crossing), Talkatora industrial area, Lalbagh (Vidhan Sabha, Smart City Office, Daya Nidan Park), BBAU, Ashiyana and Vrindavan Colony near the Defence Expo Ground due to the ongoing Jamboree event.

LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan said water sprinkling was being conducted from morning to evening, particularly around monitoring stations and areas with loose soil, to reduce suspended dust particles. He said the operations began in early November after pollution levels surged across the city.