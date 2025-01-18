Visit Mahakumbh to experience essence of Indianness: Rajnath

: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said anyone wishing to truly understand India and its cultural spirit must visit the Mahakumbh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh proceeding to Sangam from Arail in a motorboat on January 18. (Anil K Maurya/HT)

He said the mega religious event is a grand spiritual and cultural festival that embodies the essence of Indianness. “It transcends associations with any sect, community or religion,” Rajnath added.

After taking a dip at the Sangam on the sixth day of the Mahakumbh, Rajnath said, “I consider it my good fortune that the almighty has given me this opportunity. Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled.”

The defence minister also lauded the efforts of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for organising the world’s biggest religious gathering efficiently.

Rajnath said the commendable organisation of the world’s largest event and public gathering reflected the dedication and efficiency of Uttar Pradesh’s leadership.

“I congratulate the chief minister for the devotion with which this event is being conducted. This is also a historic achievement from an administrative perspective. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath truly deserves praise for this accomplishment,” he said.

The defence minister also offered prayers for the nation’s prosperity and well-being at Sangam, Bade Hanuman temple and the Akshayvat. He reviewed preparations of the Mahakumbh during his visit.

Earlier, on his arrival at Bamrauli airport, he was received by UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. From the Bamrauli airport, the defence minister arrived at DPS Ground, Arail, by a helicopter and travelled to Sangam via jetty where he took the dip.

After offering prayers at different religious sites, he toured the mela area and interacted with sadhus. Rajnath also reviewed the security measures particularly in light of concerns about a potential terrorist threat and rumours of a bomb being found at the Mahakumbh.