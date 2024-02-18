 Visitors to experience AI wonder at Groundbreaking Ceremony - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Visitors to experience AI wonder at Groundbreaking Ceremony

Visitors to experience AI wonder at Groundbreaking Ceremony

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 19, 2024 05:34 AM IST

AI pavilion at the German hangar in Lucknow to showcase latest AI developments by companies like Samsung, HCL, ETH Zurich, Wardwani, and Microsoft. Open to the public with exhibits on defense equipment and AI technologies.

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) pavilion being made at the German hangar at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan will bring a lot of exciting things to witness for visitors on Monday.

IGP decked up on the eve the Groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HTY)
IGP decked up on the eve the Groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HTY)

Five AI companies will be part of this pavilion at the Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC).

“Several latest techniques and developments related to AI will be displayed by companies like Samsung AI, HCL Softwares, ETH AI Zurich, Wardwani AI, and microsoft AI,” said Jitendra Sharma, the owner of Lucknow-based Trustfort Events and Promotion, which has been tasked with setting up marquee tents for the exhibition.

“An impressive pavilion, measuring 70 metres in length and 20 metres in height, is being crafted by ingeniously stacking 56 containers, forming a distinctive tent-like structure,” he added.

“Furthermore, the venue will showcase 3D replica models of various defence equipment, including the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, underscoring the state’s commitment to fostering development and progress,” he further said.

He further informed that the exhibition will be open to the public. To make it look appealing, different trained carpenters are being brought to Lucknow.

“Things such as robotics, machine learning, virtual reality, and AI Software will be shown,” he said.

