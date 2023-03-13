Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vote in 2024 polls to save Constitution: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 13, 2023 10:09 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday exhorted people to vote in the 2024 general election to “save the Constitution” as he accused the BJP of rigging the last assembly election (in U.P.) and ensuring the loss of his party candidates.

Talking to reporters in Bijnor, he claimed that his party’s Naim-ul-Hasan, who contested from the Dhampur seat, was winning by 203 votes but was declared defeated by the administration.

On the state government’s ‘bulldozer policy’ against encroachment, he alleged that in Varanasi alone there were over 20,000 illegal constructions belonging to BJP men but no action had been taken against them.

“In Bareilly, a petrol pump of party (SP) leader Shahzil Islam was demolished but in the same city there are illegal nursing homes and petrol pumps belonging to BJP men and they were spared,” the SP chief alleged.

In an apparent reference to the alleged financial irregularities committed by the Adani group, Yadav said the LIC and SBI suffered losses because of it but the Centre was still using ED and CBI to attack the Opposition.

Monday, March 13, 2023
