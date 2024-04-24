Voters will not fall for BJP’s ‘guarantee’: Maya

Agra :Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati asked the electorate to not be misled by false promises made in manifestoes of political parties as they were never implemented. Mayawati justified the BSP tradition of not coming out with a manifesto before an election and said the BSP believed in work and not rhetoric. (HT FILE)

Addressing a public meeting in Aligarh on Tuesday, Mayawati justified the BSP tradition of not coming out with a manifesto before an election and said the BSP believed in work and not rhetoric.

The BSP chief arrived in Aligarh quite late as after flying from Meerut she had to land at Hindon due to a storm.

“The BSP has chosen not to go with the Congress, BJP or any other party and is fighting this Lok Sabha election on its own . We have given due representation to all sections of society. In Aligarh, a Brahmin candidate from the BJP has been winning but the masses are not happy with him. Keeping in mind the sentiments of Aligarh voters, the BSP has fielded a Brahmin candidate Bunty Upadhayay from Aligarh. Similarly we have given ticket to a member of the Dhangar community from Hathras keeping in mind demand from voters there,” said Mayawati.

‘In Mathura, where there are Jat voters in a good number, we have fielded a well-educated and retired government official Chaudhary Suresh Singh because voters in Mathura asked for local and not outsider candidate,” she said.

After seeking votes for party candidates from Aligarh, Mathura (polling on April 26) and Hathras (polling on May 7), Mayawati began her attack mainly on the BJP and Congress and held that the latter was removed from power because of its wrong policies and was replaced by the BJP at the centre and in many states.

“There is much difference in the BJP’s claims and deeds and it discriminates between citizen on the basis of caste and community. Due to such policies, the BJP will find it tough to return to power after this election if polling is free and fair. Voters are not falling for fake promises and guarantee of BJP leaders as they have understood the truth,” alleged Mayawati.

“The BJP is working in favour of big industrialists and wealthy people from whom it gets support to run the party organisation and government as revealed from the recent report (electoral bonds),” she alleged .

“ On account of the communal, caste-ridden and capitalist approach of the BJP after similar policy of Congress, farmers, poor, backwards, dalits and minorities, specially Muslims, have suffered a lot. There is backlog in filling posts based on reservation and reservation in promotion is not given,” she said.

She said the Central government was promoting the private sector without ensuring reservation there. Atrocities were going on in name of religion and Hindutva.

She also said minorities were oppressed in the name of religion.

‘Muslims should trust the BSP because there were no riots during BSP regime in UP. We generated employment,” she said.

‘Even the poor among the upper castes and traders are in trouble. Unemployment, poverty, corruption is on the rise and the borders are unsafe. We have to remain alert and not get misled by exit polls, opinion polls and inflated promises in manifestoes,’ said the BSP chief.