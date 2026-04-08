Wanted trafficking accused carrying ₹50,000 reward held in Hardoi

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a ₹50,000 reward-carrying accused allegedly linked to a human trafficking and child kidnapping gang in Hardoi district on Tuesday night, officials said. Representational image (Sourced)

According to an STF press note, the accused, identified as Shahrukh alias Imran, was arrested near Tikoni, close to Atrauli police station on the Sandila-Atrauli road in Hardoi. He was wanted in a case registered at Atrauli police station.

Officials said the operation was carried out under the supervision of STF field unit Agra, with a team deployed in Hardoi after receiving specific inputs about the accused’s movement.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that he had been working as a driver and was brought into contact with members of a trafficking gang through a woman identified as Soniya alias Sunita, a resident of Delhi.

The STF said he later came into contact with other gang members allegedly involved in child abduction and trafficking. After learning that police had arrested some gang members, he had been absconding in Delhi, Ghaziabad and areas along the Uttar Pradesh border.

The accused has been handed over to the local police at Atrauli police station in Hardoi for further legal action. Officials said he also has a criminal history in Sitapur and Hardoi, with multiple cases registered against him. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining members of the trafficking network.