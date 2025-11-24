Warmth, food, friendship: Foreign scouts praise Lucknow stay at jamboree

Nearly 2000 Scouts and Guides from Asia Pacific nations are in the city for the 19th National Jamboree, where Lucknow is welcoming them with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, meaning ‘Guest is God’. Delegations from Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan and Bhutan said the hospitality by Bharat Scouts and Guides has already made their stay memorable. Guides from Maldives posing at Def Expo Ground on Sunday (Sourced)

The Maldives Girl Guides posted on X, “All set for the 19th National Jamboree… ready to learn, lead, and make lifelong memories.” On arrival, they said they were “thrilled to be here” after a warm reception.

14-year-old Barka said, “The city looks very beautiful and the food is just amazing.” Aishath Malka, 14, and Aminath Asha Assad, 12, said, “We are all feeling at home while away from home. The Indian Rangers are taking good care and meeting all our requirements.” Mariyam Hami and Mariyam Rasheed, both 14, said, “The weather is very pleasant.” Guide Fathima Fayaz added, “We are all having great times in our tent and made quite a few friends in India within a day.”

Nepal’s participants expressed similar appreciation. Angel Rasili, Divbya and Dilshana said, “The people of Lucknow are taking good care of visiting Nepal delegations.” Riddima and Sofia said, “The quality of food being served in Jamboree is good… it all made our stay in the city quite comfortable.”

State commissioner Guide Lalita Pradeep said, “It is our duty to look after our visiting foreign team… safety of the scouts is paramount and we are leaving no stone unturned.”

Volunteer Ankita Choudhary from Lucknow University said, “I consider myself lucky to be a part of this mega event,” while Ranger Kaushiki from Varanasi said, “We are here to take care of our foreign and Indian guests.”