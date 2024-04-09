Water wastage sparks concerns in Lucknow’s Daliganj; Jal Sansthan urges vigilance

The leakage of a water line at Pucca Pull in the old city area of Daliganj on Tuesday morning resulting in a substantial amount of potable water being wasted, sparked concerns among residents. As Pucca Pull is a vital transportation route for residents traveling between Daliganj, Khadra, and Triveni Nagar on Sitapur road, the leakage disrupted the smooth movement of passengers. A water line leakage was reported at Pucca Pull on Tuesday morning. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

Local residents expressed frustration, saying that the Jal Sansthan authorities responded late to the call, resulting in litres of water being wasted.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Abbas Hussain, a resident of Khadra, recounted the incident, stating, “We noticed a fountain of water gushing up from the Jal Sansthan pipeline around 10 am. Passersby on two-wheelers were unexpectedly drenched. We immediately informed the Jal Sansthan authorities, but they only arrived around 12 noon to address the issue.”

Executive engineer of Jal Sansthan, Manoj Shukla, explained, “Our staff promptly responded upon receiving information about the leak to initiate repairs. After inspection, our team discovered that an air valve had been damaged, likely by an unauthorized individual attempting to tamper with it. Consequently, water began oozing out with significant pressure. However, repairs were successfully carried out in due time.”

Shukla further said, “The Jal Sansthan pipeline is constructed with robust materials such as cast iron, ensuring its durability. Unless tampered with, such pipelines are highly unlikely to develop leaks.”

However, senior corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan raised concerns and said: “The incident highlights the importance of water conservation, particularly amidst ongoing efforts to promote sustainability. The Jal Sansthan staff arrived two hours after the incident was reported. With water scarcity being a pressing issue in many regions, the wastage of potable water due to infrastructure leaks underscores the need for maintenance and safeguarding of water supply systems.”

Jal Sansthan authorities have appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report any signs of leaks or damage to water infrastructure promptly. Executive engineer Jal Sansthan Manoj Shukla stated: “The department is making efforts to enhance security measures around water supply infrastructure to prevent unauthorized access and tampering. We understand the challenges of water management and conservation.”