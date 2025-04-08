We are descendants of same ancestors, differences shouldn’t divide us: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that all Indians share common ancestry and must rise above differences in language, region, and modes of worship. He was addressing a gathering at Kabirdham Ashram in Mustafabad, Gola, in Lakhimpur Kheri district. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the satsang at Kabirdham Mustafabad Ashram in Gola tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Bhagwat reached Lucknow by train from Varanasi in the morning, and later travelled by road to Lakhimpur for the programme.

“We are all descendants of the same ancestors. Our differences in language, region, or method of worship should not divide us,” Bhagwat told the gathering at the ashram.

He said that India must focus on connecting people and fostering positive influence in the world rather than seeking to dominate. According to him, India’s unique tradition of blending materialism with spirituality has enabled it to share knowledge without engaging in conquest or religious conversion.

“Our ancestors travelled as far as Mexico and Siberia, spreading knowledge without capturing any country or converting anyone’s faith,” he added.

The RSS chief said that differences must not be a cause of conflict, and called for a mindset shift from mere tolerance to acceptance.

“We must learn to accept and respect our differences rather than just tolerate them,” he said.

Bhagwat also remarked that while individualism is a global focus, in India, the family is the core unit of society. “Religions and sects are not meant for disputes. If worship is conducted properly, no conflict arises,” he said.

He noted that India’s cultural values have attracted global attention, adding, “Earlier, the world used to look down upon us, but now it looks at us with expectations.”

During the visit, Bhagwat laid the foundation stone of the Satsang Bhawan at the ashram.

Speaking at the same event, Kabirdham’s head sant Asang Devji Maharaj said that people must remember their duty to Mother India, Mother Earth, and Mother Cow.

“There is neither peace nor satisfaction in today’s time. We must control mental unrest caused by desires and anger,” he said, urging the audience to reconnect with spiritual and cultural roots.

RSS chief reconnects with ex-functionaries ahead of centenary

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday met former office bearers of the organisation who have been inactive for several years. The closed-door interaction took place at Bharti Bhawan, the RSS regional headquarters in Lucknow.

Bhagwat engaged with members of the Awadh region to encourage their renewed participation in RSS activities. His visit comes as part of preparations for the organisation’s centenary celebrations scheduled this year.

The RSS, founded in 1925, is marking 100 years of its existence with a series of events planned across the country. As part of this effort, Bhagwat held discussions with senior office bearers, intellectuals, and inactive members to strengthen the organisation’s network in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a senior RSS leader, “Bhagwat’s visit to Lucknow reflects the organisation’s focus on expanding its outreach and energising its base in the run-up to the 100th anniversary.”

During the meeting, Bhagwat also spoke about the RSS’s ‘Mann Theek’ initiative, aimed at reconnecting with long-time members and encouraging them to rejoin active organisational work.

The RSS is also reportedly working on strategies to promote social harmony and national development as part of its centenary year agenda. Bhagwat discussed the organisation’s plans for expansion and future direction with senior leaders during his stay in Lucknow, a senior RSS leader said.