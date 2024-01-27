We must work dutifully to make India strongest power in next 25 years: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said if all the citizens work dutifully towards the country following the Constitution, people of all castes and religions will be safe in it. The tableau replicating Ram Mandir fascinated one and all at the Republic Day parade in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“If we work dedicatedly and dutifully for the next 25 years, we will not only be able to keep our Independence intact but also establish India as the strongest power in the world,” he said in his address at an event at his official residence after hoisting the tricolour marking the 75th Republic Day.

The CM said: “When our country was celebrating the Amrit Mahotsava, the 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all to move ahead taking a vision and work plan for the next 25 years, as to think what kind of India we want in those 25 years. If we all perform our duties and follow the Constitution, India by 2047 will be among the developed nations and then we will not only be proud of our country and its ancient legacy but also be able to make its present happy and prosperous and will be assured of a bright future”.

Yogi congratulated all the people of the state on the occasion. “This day in 1950, India adopted its own Constitution. India’s Constitution is among the biggest in the world. For 74 years since the country adopted its Constitution, it dissolved all hurdles such as caste, religion and regionalism,” he said.

“Today is the Amrit Mahotsav of the Constitution’s adoption. Our Constitution is most important and above all. All our work should be for the country,” the CM said.

Tableau replicating Ram Mandir was showstopper

The tableau replicating Ram Mandir fascinated one and all at the Republic Day parade in the state capital. Made by the information and public relations department, the tableau captivated all. It depicted a cut-out of Lord Ram when he was just a young boy and replica of temple at the back with girls performing cultural program on banks of river Saryu.

People raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and captured the moment on their cell phones as it hit the road. Seeing this tableau dedicated to Ram Lalla, the parade venue echoed with thunderous applause. “It was a treat to see this beautiful tableau on Republic Day parade,” said Mantu Sonkar, a resident of Khurshedbagh.

Tableaux were brought out by various departments and social organisations during the programme. Raj Bhavan brought out its tableau for the first time based on theme ‘Jan Jan Ki Raj Bhavan’. It depicted the main building and changes that have come up in four years in guidance of governor Anandiben Patel. It highlighted NAAC rating of 10 universities too.

Tableau of the new Parliament House and the ideal polling place was brought out by the state election commission. Apart from this, a tableau dedicated to the UP Sindhi community was taken out by the Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Akademi, language department, U.P., was lauded by one and all. It depicted devotees performing Aarti of Jhulelal and river Sindhu.

Secondary education department in its tableau depicted many of its achievements, highlighted new education policy 2020. It showcased pankh portal through career guidance being given to students.

UPSRTC tableau depicted its battery operated buses that are eco-friendly. Tableau of Lucknow Development Authority showcased upcoming Navy Shaurya Sanghralaya and UP Darshan Park. It also showcased Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

UP Power Corporation Limited depicted many of its development projects. The tableau ‘Garden becomes the basis of industry’ was brought out by the horticulture and food processing department.

Tableaux of agriculture department, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, forest and wildlife department, UP Sanskrit Sansthanam, Uttar Pradesh Punjabi Academy, Bharat Scout Guide, medical health and family welfare department, State Clean Ganga Mission, urban development department, Municipal Corporation Lucknow, City Montessori School and Jal Jeevan Mission captivated everyone.