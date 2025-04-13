Menu Explore
Weak oppn can’t protest strongly against govts’ flaws: Rakesh Tikait

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 13, 2025 09:32 PM IST

BKU leader said UP govt should give proper compensation to next of kin of those killed over a land dispute in Fatehpur a few days ago

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday claimed wherever the opposition is weak, the governments will act dictatorially. “Wherever the opposition is weak today, it is not able to protest strongly against the shortcomings of the governments,” he said.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Prayagraj during his stopover while on way to Fatehpur on April 13. (HT photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Prayagraj during his stopover while on way to Fatehpur on April 13. (HT photo)

Tikait was talking to media during his stopover in Prayagraj on his way to Fatehpur to meet the kin of three people killed there during a dispute on April 8.

The BKU national spokesperson also cited the examples of UP and Bihar to drive home his point of view. Talking about Bihar, where assembly polls will be held later this year, he said: “The assembly elections there should be held on the agenda of the farmers.”

Tikait said the state government should give proper compensation to next of kin of those killed over a land dispute in Fatehpur a few days ago. The administration should resolve land dispute cases well in time to prevent such clashes, he added.

Many BKU leaders, including its state’s youth wing president Anuj Singh, district secretary Shubham Tiwari and state organisation secretary Pradeep Malik were present on the occasion.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Weak oppn can’t protest strongly against govts’ flaws: Rakesh Tikait
