Rainfall likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi in next few days, predicts IMD. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast said that due to cyclonic pressure over eastern Uttar Pradesh, west Bihar to Telangana and another trough from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu, many states are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days. The met office also predicted strong winds in many states in the next five days, reported Live Hindustan.

Western disturbance likely to affect northwest India

According to the IMD, rain may occur in different districts of Uttar Pradesh till May 26. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the IMD, rain may occur in different districts of Uttar Pradesh till May 26. Showers are also expected to bring respite from heat in Delhi after two-three days. The weather department in its latest bulletin also said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 23. Due to this, light rain and thundershowers may be seen over Delhi as well as west UP, Haryana, Punjab, north west Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh in the next few days.

The IMD has predicted strong thunderstorms and rain with thunder and lighting in various parts of Uttar Pradesh from Monday to Friday. During this time, the wind can be 30-40 kilometres per hour. Meanwhile, heatwave like condition would continue in the southern part of the state on Sunday. On Saturday, Prayagraj, Mathura and Vrindavan were the hottest places of the state.

Max temp likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius in Delhi today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, reported PTI.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 50 per cent, it said. The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius.