Week after violence, Friday prayers peaceful in Bareilly amid high alert

A week after the September 26 violence, Friday prayers were conducted peacefully under heavy security arrangements in Bareilly. Heavy police deployment in Bareilly on Friday. (ANI)

Additional director general of police, Bareilly zone, Ramit Sharma stated, “Friday prayers across Bareilly district and the entire zone were conducted peacefully. Comprehensive security arrangements were put in place, and thorough surveillance was carried out. Law and order have been effectively maintained.”

In line with government orders, internet services across Bareilly district will remain suspended until Saturday.

The police and administration had placed the city on high alert, deploying nearly 8,500 personnel from the police, Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force.

Of these, about 6,000 were stationed within the city limits alone. Drones were used to monitor rooftops, while the city was divided into four super zones and four special zones for effective surveillance and crowd control. Since the violence that erupted last Friday, the situation in Bareilly has remained calm, with peace holding firm under strict security measures.

The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police were seen patrolling the city with heavy force since morning while clerics from the Ala Hazrat Dargah appealed to residents to maintain peace.

District magistrate Avnish Singh said senior officers from police and administration spent Thursday night touring sensitive areas and interacting with local residents, who assured that communal harmony would be maintained.

“We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof,” Singh said.

Heavy police and paramilitary deployment was visible outside major mosques, including Nau Mahal Masjid, Ala Hazrat Dargah, Azam Nagar Masjid in the Kotwali area, and Baradari mosque. Drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

Earlier, Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home.

“Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be preserved at all costs,” he said in an appeal.

The cleric announced that the annual ‘Julus-e-Gausia’, traditionally taken out to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be held this year in view of the current situation.

Instead, a brief programme will be held at 2 pm on Saturday at Sailani Raza Chowk, where clerics will address the gathering, followed by special prayers and ‘langar’ distribution.

Mufti Ahsan Miyan and Anjuman president Haji Shariq Noori said the decision applies only for this year and the procession will resume with full grandeur next year.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)