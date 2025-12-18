Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Dec 19-21)

* Rhythm and rasa: Repertwahr Festival The theatre line-up is equally compelling, featuring stagings of Shobhaa De’s Vodka and No Tonic by Lilette Dubey. (Repertwahr Festival website)

The performing-arts festival Repertwahr returns, to close off the year, with its 13th edition. Alongside familiar categories — Rang (theatre), Mahaul (comedy and music) and Shabd (literature) — this edition introduces a stage dedicated to Taal. This space will host a silent disco, where visitors can tune into DJ sets curated by DJ Nikhil Chinappa via wireless headphones and groove to electrifying beats. The headphones allow audiences to switch between DJ channels and control their own volume, creating a personalised rhythmic experience. Expect sets by DJ Skipster, DJ Laapata and DJ Dr Sangria, among others.

The theatre line-up is equally compelling, featuring stagings of Shobhaa De’s Vodka and No Tonic by Lilette Dubey and Joy Sengupta; an enactment of Sufi poet Amir Khusrau’s dastan by Ajitesh Gupta, Sonakshi Singh, Mohit Agarwal and Jitendra Singh; and a play that sees women adopt unusual methods to stop a war, starring Kamna Pathak and Hrishabh Kanti.

Poetry-lovers can look forward to presentations by Wasim Barelvi and Badal Sharma.

The musical slate includes singer Ankur Tewari, indie band Euphoria, and a Nirgun folk performance by The Aavahan Project. For comedy enthusiasts, Akash Gupta, Gurleen Pannu and Gaurav Gupta promise plenty of laughs.

When: Until December 21, 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Janeshwar Mishra Park

Entry: Prices start at ₹449, tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Chill and bloom: Flower show

The Botanic Garden at the National Botanical Research Institute is in full bloom, showcasing stunning varieties of chrysanthemums and coleus. This is your cue to head out for the year’s much-anticipated exhibition, and competition. Expect enthusiastic hordes as participants present their best single flowers, vying for the titles King, Queen, or Prince of the Show.

Visitors can also upgrade their gardening skills, as experts share tips on seasonal planting and advice on caring for plants.

Adding to the charm are thoughtfully placed photography corners, perfect for capturing the riot of colour against Lucknow’s winter skies.

When: December 20, 2 pm to 5.30 pm and December 21, 10 am to 5.30 pm

Where: Central Lawn, Botanic Garden, National Botanical Research Institute

Entry: ₹10; register at nbri.res.in

* High spirits: Christmas Carnival at Le Press

Lucknow’s iconic publishing house Newal Kishore Press is set to host a day-long carnival packed with Christmas-themed activities, from decorating Christmas trees to carol-singing and hands-on DIY sessions for kids. As evening falls, pop band Madtown Funk will take the stage, setting the mood as visitors sip mulled wine, browse indie design brands, and tuck into festive fare, or simply hum along at the Merry Mix Bar.

When: December 21, noon to midnight

Where: Le Press

Entry: Free

* Chakravyuh: A return to the stage

Director Atul Satya Koushik’s Chakravyuh, starring Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, first premiered in Lucknow 11 years ago. The play now returns, to dramatise the 13th day of the Mahabharata, when Abhimanyu enters the deadly maze built by the Kauravas, and meets his valiant end.

Enacted in verse, the production weaves together perspectives ranging from Yudhishthira’s to that of Abhimanyu’s mother Subhadra and wife Uttara, before Krishna steps in to reiterate the message of karma. The makers promise a whole new avatar of the play since its 2014 premiere, with evolved set design, refreshed costumes, and the introduction of new characters.

When: December 21, 7 pm onwards

Where: Jupiter Auditorium, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan

Entry: Prices start at ₹649; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

* Riwaayat: A festival for women entrepreneurs

A three-day cultural festival titled Riwaayat is celebrating women entrepreneurship by offering a platform to independent brands creating apparel, accessories, décor pieces, crafts, and food products. Also on offer are fashion shows, dance and music contests, with prizes to be won at the end.

Performances by folk singer Priyam Pandey and the Udan Dance Association are on the cards, as is a mushaira headlined by Awadhi poets such as Satish Shandilya, Mithilesh Lakhnavi, Saleem Siddiqui and Ali Malihabadi. Actor and poet Murad Ali will also launch the book Rasm-e-Ijra at the event.

When: Until December 21, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Sangeet Natak Akademi

Entry: Free