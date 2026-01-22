Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (Jan 23-26)

* A cultural celebration: Jashn-e-Adab Timed to coincide with Republic Day, the two-day celebration is set to unfold with ghazals, mushairas, baitabazi (poetic antakshari). (Instagram)

Head to Jashn-e-Adab, the literary festival that celebrates the rich traditions of Hindi and Urdu literature, poetry and culture. Timed to coincide with Republic Day, the two-day celebration is set to unfold with ghazals, mushairas, baitabazi (poetic antakshari), kavi sammelans, classical music and dance performances, and panel discussions.

Catch highlights such as Lucknow ki Gaali by stand-up comic Rehman Khan, and Shabdrang, an evening of poetry, featuring Waseem Barelvi, Jamuna Prasad Upadhyaye, Om Nishchal, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, and others. Also on the cards are a Kathak performance by exponent Shinjini Kulkarni and a soulful flute recital by Pandit Ronu Majumdar, accompanied by Pandit Lalit Kumar on the tabla.

When: January 23 and 24, 2 pm onwards

Where: UP Sangeet Natak Akademi, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Free

* History on a plate: A culinary pop-up

Join a seven-course tasting meal by Lakhnawi cuisine proponent and chef Taiyaba Ali, who will cook up a culinary journey into the city’s past at the historic Mahmudabad House, the surviving wing of Kaiserbagh Palace. Tuck into winter dishes with a twist, including baghara matar toast, bathua taco, kali gajar cannoli mussalam and confit qeema lal mirch.

Ingredients from Mahmudabad’s farms and kitchen gardens will feature in these heirloom recipes, presented with a twist. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian options will be available.

When: January 24 to 26

Where: Kaiserbagh Palace

Entry: Prices starts at ₹5,775; reservations can be made on bookings.airmenus.in/taiyabaskitchen/order

* How does your garden grow?: A rose and gladiolus show

Walk into the National Botanical Research Institute and immerse yourself in a heady garden full of blooming roses and gladioli this weekend. Take in a bouquet of colour as you discover unique cultivars developed by the institute. The event also offers a chance to interact with gardening experts, plant enthusiasts, amateur breeders, and horticulture and floriculture students. Those who have gardens of their own can expect to pick up plenty of gardening tips. Striking cacti and succulents, including the rare golden barrel cactus, will also be on display.

When: January 24, 2 pm to 5.30 pm and January 25, 10 am to 5.30 pm

Where: Botanic Garden, CSIR-NBRI, Rana Pratap Marg

Entry: Prices start at ₹10; tickets can be bought at the venue

* Lingering notes: A ghazal night

Ghazal singer Dr Prabha Srivastava is set to regale audiences at this intimate baithak featuring Bollywood songs, timeless classics and fan favourites. The medical doctor trained under ghazal maestro Talat Aziz, so attendees can expect a captivating performance in an evening that seeks to spark renewed interest in the musical form among younger generations.

When: January 24, 5.30 pm

Where: Faded Combats creative hub

Entry: Prices start at ₹499