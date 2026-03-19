Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow (March 20-22)

* Read, learn, discover The Lucknow Book Fair offers a wide selection of books, literary discussions, book launches and cultural performances. (HT file)

The Lucknow Book Fair offers a wide selection of books, literary discussions, book launches and cultural performances in the city, featuring representatives of 60 prominent publishing houses, including National Book Trust, Hindi Yug, Upkar Prakashan, Rajkamal Prakashan, Vani Prakashan and Penguin. Regional voices are represented by publishers from Agra, Jaipur, Raipur and Prayagraj, with the additional presence of the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan and Ramakrishna Math. Visitors can also attend discussions by authors DS Shukla, Naresh Tripathi, Alok Dubey and Ruchi Srivastava.

When: Until March 22, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Ravindralaya, Charbagh

Entry: Free

* Stand-up: A Vipul Goyal act

Catch stand-up comic Vipul Goyal as he makes a stop in the Awadhi city. An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Goyal mines his life for laughs. From being fired early in the 2008 downturn to studying transcripts of the sitcom Friends, Goyal adopts a no-holds-barred approach, telling all. (He even played a struggling comic in Humorously Yours, a web series by The Viral Fever.) His latest act promises to be packed with relatable everyday anecdotes, sharp takes on the monotony of corporate culture, and the driving abilities of the average Indian. Expect an evening of easy laughter and keen observation.

When: March 20, 8 pm

Where: Buddha Research Institute Auditorium, Gomti Nagar

Entry: Prices start at ₹899

* A wordy celebration

To celebrate world storytelling and poetry day, Tap A Tale is hosting a multi-city open-mic night titled Ghar. The chit-based event is designed to create a comfortable and safe “home” where performers can share their words and emotions. This edition invites participants to buy a ticket and, if they wish to perform, drop their name into a hat placed on stage. Ten names will be randomly selected to present a story, poem or short non-fiction piece, within a five-minute slot.

When: March 22, 2 pm to 4 pm

Where: Café Perch

Entry: Prices start at ₹200