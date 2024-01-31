West U.P. braces for rain, thunderstorms, lightning; IMD issues warning

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh and the Tarai area are likely to witness rain, thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday, along with the possibility of rain, thunder, and lightning in the districts of western, central, and Terai regions of the state on Thursday, according to the Indian meteorological department’s (IMD) forecast. Lucknow may experience light rainfall on Thursday. For Representation Only (HT File)

Due to western disturbances, there will be wet spell activity with thunderstorms and lightning expected over Western, Central, and northern parts of UP between Wednesday and Thursday, said Mohd Danish, Lucknow IMD office incharge.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

On January 31, there will be rain and thunder with lightning (wind speed between 30-40 kmph) in the districts of western (Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat) and Terai region (Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Bahraich, Shravasti) of the state.

On February 1, there is a possibility of rain, thunder, and lightning in the districts of western, central, and Terai regions of the state.

According to the meteorological department, this may impact visibility, lead to disruption in the electrical system, disruption of traffic flow, and damage to existing and unsafe buildings/structures. The meteorological department has advised people to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible. People were advised to take safe shelter and avoid standing under trees. Keep electrical/electronic devices unplugged and stay away from all wires that conduct electricity.

Dense to very dense fog (visibility <50 meters) in night/morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on January 31.

The minimum temperature in Gorakhpur was 5.8 degrees Celsius, Bahraich 6.2, Fursatganj 7.4, Bareilly 7.8, Sultanpur 8, Meerut 8.3, and Varanasi 9.2.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperature was 23.4 and 9.2 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the state capital is shallow to moderate fog during morning hours and mainly clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 22 and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast is that rain/thundershowers are very likely at a few places over the state. IMD has issued a warning that dense fog is very likely at isolated places over East UP. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over the State.

Bahraich recorded the highest day temperature at 26.5 degrees Celsius, which was 4.1 degrees above normal. Sonbhadra 25.5, Prayagraj 25.3, Kanpur 24 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD bulletin.