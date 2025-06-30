When you play a character, it is 70% technique and 30% life experience: Pankaj Tripathi

LUCKNOW Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Monday emphasised that that if the budget for art and culture is increased, the need for a budget to maintain law and order will automatically get decreased. Actor Pankaj Tripathi with students of theatre at the Bhartendu Natya Academy inn Lucknow. (Sourced)

The artiste said this during an interaction with students of theatre at the Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) here. Tripathi, along with actor Mukesh Tiwari, shared intricacies of theatre and acting during the short session.

“Theatre is like a laboratory where you can learn and practice for days. Soon after you enter the film industry, you are neither taught by anybody nor do you get enough opportunity to learn. When you play a character, it is 70% of technique and 30% life experience,” said Tripathi.

Tiwari said theatre provides independence where one can work upon characterization. “While working in theatre, you can work on the way your character walks, talks or does other stuff, which you might find difficult learning in movies. There are ‘n’ number of possibilities to provide depth to character by experimentation in theatre. The obstacles in theatre will bring out a mature actor from within you,” he said.

On being asked about the importance of formal theatre training, Pankaj Tripathi said institutions play a vital role in shaping one’s personality. “If the budget for arts and culture is increased, and everybody is brought closer to arts and culture of the country in some or other way, the need for budget in law and order will certainly record a dip,” said Tripathi.