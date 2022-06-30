Widen BSP support base in run-up to 2024 LS polls: Mayawati to party cadre

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday directed her party leaders and office bearers to start preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha election by strengthening the organisation at grassroots level and launching a membership drive to increase its support base.

Chairing a meeting of BSP leaders and office bearers at the party’s state unit office in Lucknow, Mayawati said, “The BSP has strong support base in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the tricks adopted by rival parties as well as their casteist and communal agenda, a particular community (Muslims) was misguided during the (2022 U.P.) assembly election. They did not support the BSP candidates in the assembly poll.”

“The party leaders have to remain alert to counter the propaganda launched by the rival parties to mislead the Muslim community,” she added.

The BSP chief urged the party leaders to enlighten people about the BSP decision to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. “The BSP is not supporting a political party or a person but a scheduled tribe candidate. The tribals are a deprived community and the BSP is fighting for their rights. The decision to support Murmu is neither pro-NDA or anti- UPA but an independent decision of the BSP leadership,” she said.

After its defeat in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha by-poll, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has alleged that the BSP is working in coordination with the BJP to divide Muslim voters. “The support to the NDA’s presidential candidate shows the deal between the BJP and BSP,” claimed SP leader Dharmendra Yadav. Mayawati said, “The opposition parties did not take BSP into confidence while deciding on their joint presidential candidate.”

“Due to the wrong policies adopted by the BJP government, the situation has deteriorated in Uttar Pradesh. There has been an increase in unemployment, price rise and poverty. To restore peace as well as law and order, the state government should take strict action against the criminal and anti-social elements,” she said.

“To divert people’s attention, the BJP government has launched a repressive policy against a community. Houses are being demolished, people are being lodged in jails and atrocities are being committed against a particular community,” the BSP chief alleged.

“Before launching Agniveer short-term army recruitment scheme, the BJP government should have discussed it with the stakeholders. Anger is brewing among the youth and their parents in rural areas. The central government should come out with a satisfactory solution to satisfy the youth,” she said.

Mayawati alleged that money power was being used to change the government in Maharashtra. “The BJP is following the Congress in removing an elected government. The government formed through defection of MLAs of other political parties cannot work for the welfare of the masses,” she said.