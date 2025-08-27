Search
Wife of former Zila Panchayat member alleges abduction

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 03:12 am IST

Randhir Singh, a resident of Hathigawan in Nawabganj, had gone missing on Friday (August 22) night. His family lodged a missing complaint after his mobile phone was found switched off. Four days later, his SUV was discovered stuck in a ditch under Bahilpurwa police station in Chitrakoot. Nawabganj police are now coordinating with their Chitrakoot counterparts in the investigation.

The case of former Zila Panchayat member Randhir Singh Yadav, who went missing under suspicious circumstances on August 22, has taken a new turn. On the complaint of his wife Babli Yadav, herself a sitting Zila Panchayat member, the Nawabganj police have converted the disappearance case into a kidnapping case and registered an FIR against Tulsi Ka Purwa residents Ram Singh Yadav and Uday Yadav, citing old enmity.

Nawabganj police have converted the disappearance case into a kidnapping case and registered an FIR. (For representation)
Randhir Singh’s abandoned SUV was recovered from a hilly area in Chitrakoot, intensifying the family’s suspicion of kidnapping. On Tuesday, Babli Yadav, accompanied by Zila Parishad members, met DCP (trans-Ganga) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat and appealed for swift action.

Police teams, including the crime branch and ACP (Soraon), are scanning CCTV footage and questioning suspects, but even after five days no breakthrough has been achieved.

DCP Gunawat said multiple teams had been formed and expressed confidence that the case would be solved soon.

