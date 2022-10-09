Wildlife SOS proposes to declare Oct 12 as World Sloth Bear Day

Involved in sloth bear conservation and protection for last two decades, Wildlife SOS has proposed to declare October 12 as World Sloth Bear Day to draw attention to this unique bear species endemic to the Indian subcontinent and listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the public relations office of Wildlife SOS said, “The sloth bear is a unique bear species found mainly in India. A tiny scattering of this species occurs in Nepal and a sub-species in Sri Lanka thereby making India the main home for this species. This is also the least researched bear in the world while also being aggressive enough to fend off a pair of adult wild tigers to protect bear cubs.”

“Wildlife SOS India proposed to the IUCN that 12th October be declared as World Sloth Bear Day to draw attention to the conservation and protection of the unique bear species. The IUCN-SSC sloth bear expert team accepted the proposal and has declared this day to be celebrated worldwide,” claimed the press statement issued by Wildlife SOS.

“World Sloth Bear Day will provide an opportunity for this species to be highlighted and for organisations, institutions, rescue centres and zoos across the world to promote the conservation of sloth bears and their habitats, accelerate research and raise public awareness about this lesser-known species around the world. Sloth bears are often confused for the slow-moving arboreal South American sloths. In reality, sloth bears are agile and considered to be one of the most formidable wild animals,” spokesperson for Wildlife SOS Arnita Shandilya.

“To commemorate the first inaugural World Sloth Bear Day, Wildlife SOS and the IUCN-SSC sloth bear expert team will host an inaugural event at the Agra Bear Rescue Facility in Uttar Pradesh on October 12, 2022. This is the world’s largest rescue and rehabilitation centre for sloth bears that was established by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh forest department in 1999,” Shandilya added.

The sloth bear is one of the eight bear species found across the globe. In the Indian subcontinent, they range across the country through the Deccan plateau, coastal areas, western ghats and to the base of the Himalayas.

“Today, 90% of global sloth bear population is found in India. According to several reports, their population has dropped by 40 to 50% over the last three decades mainly due to habitat loss, habitat fragmentation, poaching and increasing human-bear conflict” stated the press statement.

The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, lists the sloth bear under Schedule I, granting this species the same level of protection as tigers, rhinos and elephants. However, this keystone species has mostly been fighting a long uphill battle for survival and urgently deserves conservation and protection measures.

These bears were previously captured for entertainment in the barbaric “dancing bear” practice in India. Wildlife SOS has been at the forefront of sloth bear conservation for over 25 years. Wildlife SOS has rescued and rehabilitated over 628 performing dancing bears thereby resolving a 400-year-old barbaric tradition while also providing alternative livelihoods to the nomadic Kalandar community members, empowering women and educating children to prevent them from carrying on this illegal and cruel tradition. At present, only 6,000 to 11,000 sloth bears are left in the wild in India.