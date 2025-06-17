Will Manoj Kumar Singh get extension as UP chief secy?

LUCKNOW After the appointment of the new director general of police (DGP), the focus has now shifted to the top post in the state bureaucracy - chief secretary. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is set to retire in July. But whether he gets an extension or UP will have a new chief secretary remains to be seen. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. (File Photo)

There is a buzz in the bureaucracy that like former acting DGP Prashant Kumar, the state government may send a proposal to the central government for the extension of Manoj Kumar Singh, considered a trusted officer of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

However, if Singh fails to get an extension in service, then 1989 batch IAS officers will be in race for the coveted post. Among the 1989 batch officers, additional chief secretary to CM, SP Goyal, and Devesh Chaturvedi, posted as secretary in the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, will be in contention for the chief secretary’s post. Another 1989 batch IAS Anil Kumar, posted as chairman, Revenue Board, is considered out of the race.

Sources said Goyal, a confidante of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has emerged as the frontrunner for the top post. He has two years of service left and has been posted in the CM’s office for 8 years on various posts, including principal secretary and additional chief secretary to CM. He also has the charge of important departments including civil aviation, estate and additional resident commissioner, UP.

A senior officer, Devesh Chaturvedi, carries extensive experience in the bureaucracy. He is known for efficiency, dedication, competence and has won the confidence of the CM during posting in UP. In August 2024, he went on central deputation. On June 13, the central government gave additional charge of secretary, ministry of cooperation, to Chaturvedi. His chances of returning to the home cadre are dim.

The appointment of 1990 batch IAS officer Deepak Kumar as the agriculture production commissioner (APC) in May has widened competition for the chief secretary’s post. Additional chief secretary (finance) Kumar also holds charge of secondary and basic education department. The APC is considered a strong contender for the chief secretary’s post. A part of the CM’s trusted circle of officers, Kumar will retire in October 2026.