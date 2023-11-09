Will not celebrate Diwali as farmers are in distress: RLD chief

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh has said he will not celebrate Diwali this year to show solidarity with farmers who, as per him, are in deep trouble facing multiple problems. The RLD chief made the announcement as he shared dais with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at a ‘mahapanchayat’ of farmers in Shamli on Thursday. RLD chief chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh. (HT file)

The event was organised to support the indefinite strike of farmers demanding clearance of their “pending sugarcane payment”. Both the leaders targeted the BJP government over the issue. “The government knows everything and the government also has to find the solution. Modiji gives a speech that he will solve all the issues of farmers in his third term but who will tell him the third term will not come,” Jayant claimed in his address.

“Bulldozers run in the Yogi government. Why is there no solution to the payment of farmers? If payment is not made within 14 days, the government should pay interest. This is a big responsibility of the government,” the RLD chief demanded. “We are with the farmers. There will be another mahapanchayat if farmers’ dues are not cleared,” he added.

