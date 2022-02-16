Will send Lakhimpur culprit and his protectors to jail: Akhilesh

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday condemned the state government over the grant of bail to union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish in the Lakhimpur case, saying he would ensure that the culprit and his protectors go to prison when he comes to power.

“The minister’s son who trampled farmers has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. The SP assures you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronizing them,” Yadav said addressing election meetings in Auraiya Kannauj, Farrukhabad, and Kanpur Dehat.

Ahead of phase three polling in Uttar Pradesh, the SP chief took a swipe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “garmi shaant karwa denge” (will draw heat out of them) remark, saying that those who were talking about drawing out the heat were smoked away by the people in the first two phases of the assembly elections.

“The SP is going to form the government. Women, youth and farmers are united to get rid of the BJP’s misrule,” Yadav said.

He said farmers had to struggle for a single bag of DAP (urea) while inflation was at its peak and employments had dried up. “Farmers are facing problems because of stray cattle. They are guarding their field day in and day out due to stray cattle menace,” said the SP chief.

He said if the SP was voted to power, a new medical college would be built in Farrukhabad, which would be named after social leader Ram Manohar Lohia while a new highway would also be constructed to link the Ganga and Yamuna expressways.

“The BJP stopped the development of Kannauj. If the medical college, cancer hospital and heart hospitals were made operational in time, people would not have to go out for treatment,” said Yadav, adding: “If the oxygen plant was working, the lives of BJP leaders would not have been lost in the pandemic.”

He also attacked the BJP’s candidate from Kannauj Sadar – former IPS officer Asim Arun, saying that “people would avenge all injustices done wearing the uniform.”

Yadav reiterated his manifesto promises like free electricity, free ration, restoration of old pension to government employees, and the Samajwadi pension.