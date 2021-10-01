Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Wine shop employee beaten to death over monetary dispute in Gorakhpur
Wine shop employee beaten to death over monetary dispute in Gorakhpur

By Abdul Jadid
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Around half a dozen men allegedly thrashed a 25-year-old wine shop employee to death over some monetary dispute late on Thursday in the Ramgarh Tal area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

CCTV footage showed the men first dragging Maneesh Prajapati and then beating him with sticks and kicking him repeatedly. When a colleague, Raghu, rushed to rescue Prajapati, he was also beaten while the rest of the wine shop staff fled from the spot. Raghu is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police superintendent Sonam Kumar said a police team rushed to the scene and got Prajapati admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He said their forensic team has collected evidence including CCTV footage and soon all the accused will be arrested.

Police said a murder case has been lodged and one of the accused has been arrested. They added efforts were on to arrest the rest of the accused. In a tweet, the Gorakhpur Police said the stringent National Security Act will be slapped on the accused.

