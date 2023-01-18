Witnesses in Kanpur trader murder case to get security

GORAKHPUR Special judge, CBI court, Vijay Kumar Jha gave directions to the UP DGP to provide police security to the witnesses in Kanpur trader Manish Gupta murder case.

The order was passed on the application of Meenakshi Gupta, widow of Manish Gupta. She had expressed apprehension after five cops accused in the case were released on bail.

Gupta, a property dealer and resident of Kanpur, was allegedly beaten to death by the police in a hotel in Gorakhpur during a late-night raid on September 28 last year. The accused policemen, named in the chargesheet, were identified as SHO Jagat Narayan Singh, SI Akshay Kumar Mishra, SI Vijay Yadav, SI Rahul Dubey, head constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav and constable Prashant Kumar.

Cops from Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur had allegedly barged into Gupta’s hotel room at midnight and assaulted him, leading to his death.

The witnesses in the case were Meenakshi Gupta, Harbeek Singh, friend of Manish Gupta and Adarsh, an employee of the hotel, where the incident took place, when Manish, along with his friend Harbeek, had come to finalise a business deal. The witnesses will be produced before court on February 6 and 7.

Earlier, hearing the discharge application of the five accused cops, the CBI court had passed the order that only JN Singh, then police station in-charge of Ramgarh Tal, would go under trial for murder. In the order, the special judge had provided relief to five cops from trial under Section 302 of the IPC but their trial under other sections would continue.

Initially, SIT had started investigation, but following the application of Minakshi Gupta, the court had directed to hand over the case to the CBI.