Woman burns husband to death in Mathura for objecting to her affair, arrested
The wife, who set her sleeping husband on fire after pouring petrol, was arrested by Mathura police on Wednesday. The accused wife, a mother of three, was angry with her husband for objecting to her relationship with a youth.
“The wife identified as Rekha was arrested on charges of allegedly burning her husband, Chaman Prakash to death. The family resided in Meena Nagar locality of Kosi Kalan town, and police were chasing the accused wife, who committed the crime on Monday morning,” stated Abhishek Yadav, the SSP of Mathura.
“A case no 687 of 2022 has been registered under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kosi Kalan police station on a complaint lodged by Amar Singh, the brother of deceased,” stated SSP Mathura.
The gruesome murder sent a shockwave in the sleepy town of Kosi Kalan. Police sources revealed that the matter relates to village Barhana of Mauza Meera Nagar within Kosi Kalan police station limit of Mathura district. Chaman Prakash (40) was working with Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and used to live in Delhi on rent for some time with his wife and their three children.
Reportedly, the accused Rekha (34) got into a relationship with a youth living nearby in Delhi. Chaman Prakash after coming to know about it objected to the relationship. The family came back to the village in Mathura, but his wife continued to talk to the youth over the phone, and on Sunday, the couple had an argument over this.
“Agitated over this, the accused wife Rekha poured petrol on Chaman Prakash when he was sleeping on Monday morning and set him on fire,” alleged family members of the deceased.
The couple’s children, two daughters and a son, shouted for help after finding their father on fire but were pushed out of the room by their mother. Chaman suffered severe burn injuries and the neighbours got him admitted to a local hospital. The victim was later shifted to a hospital in Delhi, where he died.
“Amar Singh, the brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR against Rekha under section 302 (murder) of IPC, and the accused was arrested on Wednesday,” informed Anuj Rana, the SHO at Kosi Kalan police station in Mathura district.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
