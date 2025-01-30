Woman burnt alive by man over affair in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old woman teacher was allegedly burnt alive in broad daylight by a 25-year-old man with whom she had an affair in Pratapgarh district’s Chandoka village on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman identified as Neelu Yadav, along with her 15-year-old cousin, was going to a private college where she taught, they added. The incident occurred in Chandoka village of Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. (For Representation)

While the woman died on the spot, the accused Vikas Yadav also suffered severe burns and was rushed to AIIMS, Rae Bareli, in a serious condition, the police said. The woman hailed from Lauli Pokhta Kham village of the district but used to live at her maternal uncle’s house in Chandoka village where the accused also lived.

“The victim had an affair with the man who got married in November last year and her marriage was also to be held in March this year. Any complaint has not been received in connection with the incident” said ASP (east), Pratapgarh, Durgesh Singh.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. On receipt of the complaint, an FIR under relevant sections will be registered and further action taken,” the cop added. Vikas was allegedly upset over Neelu’s proposed marriage as he wanted her to wait for him until he separated from his wife, the police said.

As per reports, Neelu and her cousin, who studies in the same college where Neelu taught, were on their way to the college when Vikas intercepted them. After some heated exchange of words between the two, Vikas allegedly poured petrol over her from a bottle he was carrying before setting her afire. He also suffered burns in the incident.

On receiving the information, a police team led additional superintendent of police (east) Durgesh Singh and CO (city) Shivnarayan Vaish rushed to the scene. The police also recovered mobile phones of both Neelu and Vikas from the site of the crime.