Woman, daughter killed after Lucknow's Ekana Stadium hoarding crashes on their car

A woman and her daughter died and their driver sustained injuries after a car in which they were travelling was crushed under a big hoarding at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Ekana) Cricket Stadium in Lucknow during a strong storm on Monday. The mother-daughter duo was declared brought dead by the doctors at Lohia Hospital. A hoarding of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Ekana Stadium) Stadium, Lucknow, fell on a car on Monday.(Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The billboard fell on the Scorpio vehicle in which Preeti Jaggi, 38, and her daughter Angel, 15, residents of Indira Nagar colony in Ghazipur police station area, were travelling, Gosaiganj assistant commissioner of police (ASP) Amit Kumawat told news agency PTI.

They were going to a mall with their driver Sartaj, 28, when the accident happened, SHO (Sushant Golf City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

The billboard in front of gate number two of the stadium fell on their vehicle, killing the two, he added. Sartaj is injured and has been admitted to hospital. Further legal action is being taken, the SHO said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a person, possibly Sartaj, trapped under the wreckage of a fallen billboard can be purportedly seen desperately pleading for help. The video reveals that the massive board collapsed as a result of a storm.

According to initial reports, the police were present at the scene, and all passengers were promptly taken to the hospital.

Lucknow Police is trying to pull out bodies from the SUV. (HT Photo)

Efforts were made to remove the fallen billboard with the help of a crane, as a Scorpio SUV remained under the debris.

The hoarding was likely related to recent IPL matches held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. This stadium gained prominence in 2018 when it hosted its first international match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories. ...view detail