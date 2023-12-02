close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman found murdered a day before marriage in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Woman found murdered a day before marriage in U.P.’s Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 02, 2023 07:03 PM IST

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered near Kotwa Baraipur village in Prayagraj. Her father filed an FIR against her son-in-law. The police are investigating the case.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered with serious injury marks on her face near Kotwa Baraipur village under Sarai Inayat police station area of Prayagraj on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the woman’s father alleged that his son-in-law was against the marriage. (For Representation)
Police said the woman’s father alleged that his son-in-law was against the marriage. (For Representation)

The victim was identified as Reena Bind, daughter of one Ramchandra Bind of nearby Dalapur Musaha village, they added. DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti said a named FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father against his own son-in-law had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Efforts are underway to nab the accused,” he added. Police said that Ramchandra Bind alleged that his son-in-law was against the marriage. As per the police, Reena went to sleep in her room after having dinner late on Friday night.

Her body was found nearly 400-metre away from her home at a deserted spot near a pond on Saturday morning. As per the victim’s family, Reena’s wedding was to be solemnised on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body to SRN hospital for a post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out