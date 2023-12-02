Woman found murdered a day before marriage in U.P.’s Prayagraj

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly found murdered with serious injury marks on her face near Kotwa Baraipur village under Sarai Inayat police station area of Prayagraj on Saturday morning, police said. Police said the woman’s father alleged that his son-in-law was against the marriage. (For Representation)

The victim was identified as Reena Bind, daughter of one Ramchandra Bind of nearby Dalapur Musaha village, they added. DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti said a named FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father against his own son-in-law had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Efforts are underway to nab the accused,” he added. Police said that Ramchandra Bind alleged that his son-in-law was against the marriage. As per the police, Reena went to sleep in her room after having dinner late on Friday night.

Her body was found nearly 400-metre away from her home at a deserted spot near a pond on Saturday morning. As per the victim’s family, Reena’s wedding was to be solemnised on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police have sent the body to SRN hospital for a post-mortem examination.