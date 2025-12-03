Woman found ‘sitting dead’: Post-mortem inconclusive; cops examine poisoning, register murder case

A day after Aliganj’s Rekha Verma, 37, was discovered “sitting dead” in Gomti Nagar’s Vishal Khand-2, her death continued to remain a mystery as the post-mortem report offered no clear cause, police officials said on Tuesday. (For representation)

They, however, hinted at poisoning, possibly through some medicine or narcotic substance. Also, police have registered a case of murder under section 103(1) of the BNS. The FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station following a written complaint from Verma’s family.

The police refused to officially comment much on the post-mortem’s findings. Gomti Nagar station house officer Brijesh Chandra Tiwari, however, said: “The exact cause of death could not be ascertained. The viscera and heart have been preserved for further investigation.”

Sources in the department told HT that the examination has revealed ante-mortem injuries, and that Verma’s body was made to look like she was sitting to mislead investigators.

Police have also identified the autorickshaw, which was allegedly used to discard the body, after scanning dozens of CCTV cameras. “We have identified the mysterious autorickshaw and are working to trace it,” the SHO added.

On Monday morning, residents of Vishal Khand-2 spotted Rekha’s body near a drain. For hours, passersby assumed she was resting until one of them raised an alarm. Police later confirmed the body bore grip marks, mud stains, and appeared to have been dragged before being positioned upright.

One suspect in custody; four teams probing

ACP (Gomti Nagar) Brij Narayan Singh confirmed that four teams had been constituted to crack the case. “We have formed four teams to work on the case after adding charges under 103(1) of the BNS to it. The case will be worked out soon,” he said, declining to elaborate on the postmortem report.

A police source said a man who knew Verma well and might be the one who discarded the body had been taken into custody, adding police were now scrutinising call records, financial transactions, and recent activities in Verma’s social circle. Investigators were also retracing Verma’s movements right after she left her Aliganj home around 11am on Sunday. Police were also said to be questioning her family.

Verma, who was unmarried, lived with her brother Rakesh Verma. Her father, Chander Prakash, a roller driver with the PWD, has passed away. Stating that Verma recently sold a piece of her land, they added that her relationships and property were being looked into. The officials said they were examining financial records and phone details to determine whether the land transaction or any personal dispute might have contributed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the case has also triggered sharp political reactions. In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) state unit wrote, “Daylight murder of a young woman in Lucknow’s upscale area! A suspect was spotted in CCTV footage, but UP Police is still saying ‘investigation is ongoing”. Law and order have completely collapsed.”

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also slammed the government on its official handle. “Sisters and daughters are unsafe in the capital of UP. A young woman was murdered in Lucknow’s VVIP Gomti Nagar. Extremely tragic!”