A view of the roof of a house that collapsed in Kanpur on Thursday. (PTI)
Woman, her two children die as house collapses in Kanpur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:50 PM IST

A 35-year-old woman and her two children, aged seven and four years, were killed when the building they lived in collapsed in the congested Heermanpurwa locality of Kanpur on Thursday morning, the police said.

Two people were injured. One of them is a member of the fire brigade department and the other is the husband of the deceased woman. Both of them are stable and undergoing treatment, the police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and instructed officials to make sure the injured persons received the best possible treatment.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Anwargunj, Mohammad Akmal Khan said the three-storey building was about 70 years’ old and 11 families (41 persons) lived in it.

Raju, the injured man, and his family lived on the first floor. When the roof collapsed Rukhsana, his wife, and their children were killed.

Raju was trapped under the debris. When rescuing him, fire brigade member Deependra Kumar also sustained injuries.

The police rescued all the other occupants, who were on different floors of the house.

Mayor Pramila Pandey said the Kanpur municipal corporation would work on identifying houses in bad shape in the city.

