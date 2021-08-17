IIT Kanpur develops ‘Sanjeevani’ oxygen concentrator

To ensure a sufficient supply of oxygen and prevent future crisis amid the probable third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an advanced oxygen concentrator named ‘Sanjeevani’, experts from the top institute said.

Equipped with the pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technique, the technology has been transferred and licensed to a Bengaluru-based company Albot Technologies Private Limited. The oxygen concentrator works at a flow rate of 10 litres per minute (LPM) with an oxygen purity of 92% ±3. The concentrator has an adjustable capacity of 1 to 10 LPM which can be used for both medical as well as personal uses.

The concentrator has been developed by a team involving professor J Ramkumar from the department of mechanical engineering; Siddhanth Srivastava, a PhD scholar, and Rupendra Aryal, an M Tech student. The advanced oxygen concentrator has been developed to maintain an adequate supply of oxygen, said IIT Kanpur director professor Abhay Karandikar.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) exchange ceremony, which took place virtually on Tuesday, began with a brief introduction from professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K, and Akash Singh, CEO of Albot Technologies. The ceremony was also joined by professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor AR Harish and Ravi Pandey from IIT Kanpur.

Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, in-charge of innovation at IIT Kanpur, said the incubator of IIT Kanpur was actively working with several stakeholders, including Yamuna expressway development authority and some international partners, for expediting the medical device development ecosystem in the country.

Director, IIT Kanpur, professor Abhay Karandikar also apprised about the ongoing progress of the School of Medical Research and Technology at IIT Kanpur which will have a 400-bed hospital on the campus. He emphasised that the R&D activity of the school will promote research leading to the development of innovative and cost-effective medical devices.