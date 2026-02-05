Woman injured in celebratory firing during wedding procession in Meerut village

A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck with a bullet, allegedly fired by a guest during a wedding procession in Fakharpur Kabatta village of Meerut’s Kharkhoda area on Wednesday night. The bullet pierced through the woman’s neck and exited through her shoulder while she was standing on the rooftop of a nearby house, police said. The bullet pierced through the woman’s neck and exited through the shoulder. (For representation)

As per reports, the wedding procession of Sunil, son of Suresh and a resident of Kabatta village, reached near Ambedkar Park around 10:30 pm. As one of the guests allegedly fired a shot as part of celebration, the bullet struck Jessica, daughter of Narendra Kumar, who was standing on the terrace. She collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely.

Police said family members rushed the injured woman to a private hospital in Meerut, where doctors described her condition as critical.

Upon being informed, Kithore circle officer Pramod Kumar Singh reached the village along with a team. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, an FIR was registered at the local police station against an unidentified accused.

Police personnel remained deployed in the village until the wedding procession culminated to prevent any untoward incident. Officials said an investigation was underway to identify the person who fired the shot.