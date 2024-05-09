Woman kills husband with help of two paramours in Malihabad; arrested

A woman killed her husband with the help of two paramours on the intervening Wednesday night in the Malihabad area. The accused arrested in police custody on Thursday (HT Photo)

“The accused woman, Rekha, 32, the wife of the Pradeep, 35, and her two paramours, Sonu Pal, 30 and Raju Raidas, 25, have been arrested following the registration of a case under IPC 302 (Murder) and sections of the SC & ST Act,” said DCP West, Durgesh Kumar, adding that the accused are being sent to the court.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The incident came to light when police got a call early in the morning informing them about a man’s body found in a pool of blood with his neck slashed, in his room, in Kushbhari area, under the Malihabad police station limits.

According to the family, the deceased’s wife and her three children were sleeping in the same room where the man was killed.

“Upon the arrival of the police, and while questioning the family, it came to fore that the deceased’s wife had an affair with Sonu Pal and Raju Raidas of the same village and that the men used to often visit their house. The deceased and the other members of the family were in the know of their affair and would oppose her,” said police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and told the police that Pradeep had seen them with his wife in a compromising position.

The DCP further explained that the accused men had a love affair with Rekha for about 5 - 6 months and both of them used to come to Pradeep’s house secretly.

When the deceased and his father came to know about this, the three made a plan to kill Pradeep. “On May 8, Rekha called both over. Raju brought a sleeping pill and an axe. Pradeep’s dinner was laced with the sleeping pill, and he fell asleep. Then Sonu caught hold of his legs and Raju struck Pradeep several times with the axe, while Rekha stood guard to see if anyone was coming,” the DCP added.